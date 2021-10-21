Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

