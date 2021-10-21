Christopher A. Wright Sells 40,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LBRT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.