Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $577.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

