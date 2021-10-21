Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $577.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
