CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $51,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,573,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $179.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

