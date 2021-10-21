CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $141.60 Million Position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.72% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $141,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

