CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $82.96 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.55% of Brown & Brown worth $82,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,300,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 124,725 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $64.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

