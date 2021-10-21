CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 378,663 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 831.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,663 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $60,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.98 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.