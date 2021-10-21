CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $94,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 194,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 898,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $119.03 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

