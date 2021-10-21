CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 354,516 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354,516 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $69,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

