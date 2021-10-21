Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,152 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 1,890,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,462,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

