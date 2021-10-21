Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $7.58 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

International Business Machines stock traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

