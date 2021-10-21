Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $7 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.53% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,060. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

