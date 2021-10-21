Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,634 shares of company stock worth $240,523,101. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

