CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIR stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $668.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

