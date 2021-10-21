Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of O2Micro International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. Research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

O2Micro International Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

