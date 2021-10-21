Citigroup Inc. Has $105,000 Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

