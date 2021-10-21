Citigroup Inc. Has $110,000 Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 430.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Team worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

