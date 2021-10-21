Citigroup Inc. Has $94,000 Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 144.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Funko were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Funko by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock worth $9,640,969. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

