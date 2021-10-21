Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Globalstar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,496,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 628,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

GSAT stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

