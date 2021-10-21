Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OEC opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

