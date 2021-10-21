Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

