Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

