Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.54

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.54 and traded as low as $18.38. Citizens shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

