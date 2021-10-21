Claro Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 110,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

