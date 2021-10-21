Claro Advisors LLC Invests $143,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBRX stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

