Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.