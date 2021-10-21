Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.73 and a 52 week high of $153.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

