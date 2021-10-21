Claro Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.