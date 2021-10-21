Claro Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

