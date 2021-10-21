Clarus Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clarus in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $249,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

