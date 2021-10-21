Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

YOU stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.87.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $39,166,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Secure (YOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.