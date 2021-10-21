Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CWAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

CWAN opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

