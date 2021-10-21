Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.