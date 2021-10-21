Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CLW stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $695.68 million, a P/E ratio of 181.26 and a beta of 1.26. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

