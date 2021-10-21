CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $5,907.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020445 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,715,239 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

