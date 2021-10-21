Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading 7% Higher

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 16,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,486,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

