Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $172.33 and last traded at $174.00. Approximately 49,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,912,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.77.

Specifically, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,405 shares of company stock valued at $101,527,820. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of -389.88 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

