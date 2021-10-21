Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Announces $1.24 Semi-annual Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.244 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

NYSE KOF opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

