Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,185 ($41.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,477.69 ($32.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,541.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,561.91. The firm has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, with a total value of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.