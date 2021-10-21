Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coffee by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 68.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JVA opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Coffee has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

