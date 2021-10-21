Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

