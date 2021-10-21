Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFCG opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

