Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,000 Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCAR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,101,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,004,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,744,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAR opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

