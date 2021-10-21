Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Arrowroot Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $52,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $482,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

