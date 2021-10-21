Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $314.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,036,253 shares of company stock worth $270,006,315.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.9% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.8% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

