Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

