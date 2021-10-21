Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter Sells 20,000 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

