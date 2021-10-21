Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.38 million, a PE ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

