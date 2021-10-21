Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iQIYI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

iQIYI stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

