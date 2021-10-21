Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 62.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKI opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

